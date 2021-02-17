Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta shower Dia Mirza with love as she ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lara Dutta Bhupathi have congratulated Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding. The White Tiger star took to Twitter and Instagram and showered the newlyweds with love.

On Twitter, Priyanka replied to Dia's wedding photo thread and congratulated the couple. She said, "D & Vaibhav...So so happy for you. Congratulations to you both! Big hug and much love." Priyanka also commented on one of Dia's wedding photo posts on Instagram and said, "So happy for you D!! Congratulations." Dia thanked Priyanka for her wishes.

In a separate post featuring another photo from Dia and Vaibhav's wedding, Lara dropped a few heart emojis. Dia, Priyanka and Lara were crowned Miss Asia Pacific, Miss World and Miss Universe, respectively, in 2000.

Priyanka and Lara weren't the only stars to have congratulated Dia and Vaibhav. Madhuri Dixit Nene also took to the comments section of Dia's Instagram posts and wrote, "Congratulations, Dia. Wish you both lots of happiness."

Dia's Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu showered her with love and support. "All the love in the world for u D !" Taapsee commented on Instagram. Dia's friend Neha Dhupia wrote, "Love u D ... congratulations to the two of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @diamirzaofficial @vaibh_r love you loads our gorgeous bride."

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on Monday, February 15, in Mumbai. The couple exchanged their vows in the presence of their families and close friends. The wedding ceremony took place at Dia's residence. Following the ceremony, the couple greeted the media with Dia distributing sweets to the paparazzi.