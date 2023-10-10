Priyanka Chopra and Malti host Vishal Bharadwaj at their LA home as he pays them a surprise visit. See pic

Director Vishal Bharadwaj got a warm welcome from Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as he visited them in Los Angeles. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a priceless picture with Vishal and Malti. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says ‘wah' as Vishal Bhardwaj buys woman's entire bunch of gajras after hearing her emotional story)

A happy afternoon together

Priyanka Chopra welcomed Vishal Bharadwaj to her home on Monday.

The photo shows the three of them riding a golf cart on a sunny day. Priyanka is wearing a black top and black shorts with orange shirt. Malti matches her in an orange onesie and orange sunglasses with a white cap. Vishal smiled brightly in his grey shirt and dark pants. Priyanka wrote with the photos, “Vishal Bharadwaj surprise visit.”

Last year, Vishal had also paid a visit to Priyanka's New York restaurant Sona. “What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra,” he had posted about the restaurant.

How Priyanka helped out Vishal

Recently, Vishal revealed in an interview how Priyanka helped him majorly during the shoot of his film Khufiya in Canada. Vishal Bhardwaj said to Bollywood Hungama, “When we went to Canada to shoot for Khufiya in 2022, there was a concern on the visa front, post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We only got 9 visas, even though we had applied for 40 visas. We had been hoping to get more till the last moment, but that didn’t happen, and we were terribly short-staffed. You can imagine our stress levels at that time.”

Vishal Bhardwaj continued, “So I called my friend Priyanka, and despite it being a weekend, she helped us organise the required crew overnight. We began our shoot on Monday morning and wrapped the shoot as initially planned.”

Vishal directed Priyanka in 2009 film Kaminey and 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf.

Priyanka lives in LA with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Nick is currently on a tour with his Jonas Brothers while Priyanka awaits the Hollywood writers-actors' strike to end so she could get back to work.

