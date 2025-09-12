Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share an intimate moment in unseen pic from ‘date night’, fans say: 'Jaw dropped'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a post also featuring her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and fans are smitten by it. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka posted photos as she and Nick Jonas attended an event by fashion designer Ralph Lauren at the Madison Avenue headquarters. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get intimate in new pic

In the photos, Priyanka and Nick twinned in brown outfits. She shared a few solo photos. A picture showed Priyanka and Nick sharing an intimate moment as he rested his hand on her waist. In another photo, Nick looked at Priyanka as he stood next to her. She was seen looking away.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "A cool September night in the City. Congratulations @ralphlauren. Exquisite collection." The actor geo-tagged the location as New York. Reacting to the post, Namrata Shirodkar posted fire emojis.

Fans react

A person said, "You two are glowingggg … this one was something special." A fan wrote, "Jaw dropped! Damn, hotties." A comment read, “Absolutely stunning, both of you.”

A few comments read--"absolutely stunning", "always slaying", "true insanity" and "stunners, leaving us drooling." Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Date night (lips emoji)." Nick also shared similar photos on Instagram and wrote, "@ralphlauren date night."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka married Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. In January 2022, they welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy.

The Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Nick, and Joe—are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown. The tour consists of 52 concerts and will conclude on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Back home in India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial is streaming on Prime Video.