Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share pics from 'lit' Holi party at LA home as they kiss, play with colour. See inside

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi together after they became parents recently via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka shared several pictures and videos from their Holi celebrations at their Los Angeles home. Nick Jonas too shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse of their Holi this year with friends. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra returns home to celebrate first Holi with daughter in LA after her 'whirlwind trip to Rome'. See pics)

In a video shared by Priyanka Chopra, she walked towards Nick to hug him. They then shared a kiss and rubbed their cheeks against each other. As Nick tried to apply colour on her hair, Priyanka pushed him and walked away laughing. Priyanka also shared a Boomerang video where she jumped with her friends in their garden.

Priyanka lay on the deck by their swimming pool in one of the pictures. In one of the photos, Priyanka held a book titled Festival Of Colors as she laughed looking at two children standing next to her. Priyanka also shared a selfie featuring herself and Nick. The last photo featured the couple with their friends and family members including Jonathan Tucker.

For the occassion, Priyanka wore a top with shorts, sandals and accessorised with earrings and a neckpiece. Nick wore a white shirt and matching pants.

Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours."

In another post, Priyanka shared several pictures featuring herself and Nick. She captioned the post, “Do me a favor.. let’s play Holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihhai.” Do Me A Favor is a Holi song from Priyanka's film Waqt (2005).

Nick's reel started with bowls of colourful popcorn sitting on a table. He was then seen grooving to the Holi song by Arun Dev Yadav as he munched on popcorn. He also gave a peek of himself as he was smeared with colours. Nick's video also featured his friends throwing water-filled balloons at each other.

Priyanka was seen carrying around a plastic gun filled with water. In the video, she was seen giving Nick a kiss, aiming her gun at him, and throwing water. The words 'Holi was lit' was written on the video. Nick captioned the post, "Happy Holi!" Priyanka shared Nick's reel on her Instagram Stories and also wrote "Happy Holi!" tagging her husband.

Priyanka celebrated Holi with friends.

Priyanka celebrated Holi at her LA home.

The actor recently returned from Rome to celebrate the occassion with her family. She had on Friday shared a car selfie on Instagram and written, "Hi Home!"

Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has several projects in the pipeline including the thriller series Citadel, romantic comedy Text For You, action film Ending Things. Priyanka will also be seen in Jee Le Zara, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

