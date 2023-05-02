Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at Met Gala 2023, fans say: 'These two are too hot to handle'. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits at the Met Gala 2023. Several videos and pictures of the couple at the event on Tuesday emerged online. Before entering the venue, Priyanka and Nick Jonas waved and smiled at the paparazzi. The actor also posed briefly and blew kisses to her fans. (Also Read | Met Gala 2023 live updates)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the event, Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress and opted for an 11.6-carat diamond necklace. Nick wore a white shirt, black pants, a tie and a jacket. The couple posed on the red carpet and also smiled looking at each other.

In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, Priyanka said, "Oh Salma Hayek was amazing." As Priyanka started speaking Nick gave her his mic and she said, "Aw thanks, babe. I was enjoying watching everyone's take on this year's Met Gala. People look amazing. Everyone's turned out so well. It's awesome. Salma Hayek looks fire so does Kim."

Reacting to the videos and pictures, a fan commented, "They are eating the theme. Best dressed couple." A comment read, "Awww they look amazing." Another person said, "I'm screaming and shaking omgggg she looks classy and elegant." An Instagram user said, "Lovely and power couple."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the event, Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another fan wrote, "Nicholas is wearing a broach in honor of Karl. Oh my God. Amazing. Pri looks incredible." A comment read, "They both look so hot." "These two are on fire," said another person. "These two are too hot to handle," commented another fan. "She's a goddess," said another Instagram user.

It was 2017 when Priyanka walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019. The 2023 Met Gala took place in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The actor was recently seen in Citadel which revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. The action-packed show released on Prime Videos on April 28. She will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON