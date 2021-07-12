Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to Wimbledon after mingling with royalty over 'amazing weekend', see pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra bid farewell to the All England Club in an Instagram post on Sunday. Priyanka had attended Wimbledon as a guest, and was spotted watching the action from the Royal Box.

Sharing several pictures of herself at The Championships, she wrote in her caption on Instagram, "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest. Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter - @divya_jyoti."

The pictures showed Priyanka Chopra posing at the All England Club, wearing a long dress and sunglasses. Several people dropped fire emojis in the comments section and complimented Priyanka on her look. "That dress is really cool," one fan wrote.

Last week, she was spotted watching the tennis action, seated in the Royal Box along with Natasha Poonawalla, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Dame Maggie Smith, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Priyanka has long been stationed in London, filming back-to-back projects. She first completed the film Text for You, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has also begun filming the Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Priyanka will also be seen in The Matrix 4, the long-awaited new instalment in the science-fiction action franchise. She revealed recently that she would soon be making a return to Bollywood, as well. Priyanka has largely been working in the West in recent years. She appeared in two Netflix projects a few months ago -- Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, and Ramin Bahrani's Oscar nominated The White Tiger, which she also executive produced.