Priyanka Chopra can barely keep calm as she attends Wimbledon from Royal Box, gets Nick Jonas to join her virtually

Actor Priyanka Chopra was a starry presence at the All England Club in London as she attended the Wimbledon women's singles semi-finals. The actor was spotted in the Royal Box at Centre Court, where she was a bundle of energy, cheering, gasping, and applauding the two players, even getting her husband, Nick Jonas, to join in, albeit only virtually.

Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon 2026.

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For the sporty outing, Priyanka opted for a beautiful beige dress with a matching headscarf. She sat in the Royal Box along with Hollywood star Cynthia Erivo. Pictures shared by Wimbledon's official social media account show the star cheering for the women in the semi-final. “@priyankachopra is all of us right now,” read the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor's team also shared a few more pictures on social media from her visit to the SW19 in London. At one point, Priyanka FaceTimed her husband Nick Jonas in the US, getting him to witness the exciting match between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff on the Centre Court. After Muchova upset Gauff to reach her maiden Wimbledon final, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her victory speech on Instagram Stories, along with some other pictures and videos from her experience at Wimbledon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor's team also shared a few more pictures on social media from her visit to the SW19 in London. At one point, Priyanka FaceTimed her husband Nick Jonas in the US, getting him to witness the exciting match between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff on the Centre Court. After Muchova upset Gauff to reach her maiden Wimbledon final, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her victory speech on Instagram Stories, along with some other pictures and videos from her experience at Wimbledon. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Chopra's upcoming films

Priyanka will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's ambitious film Varanasi, touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The magnum opus, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after almost a decade. Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the film's title and introduced Mahesh Babu's character, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

Apart from this, Priyanka is executive producing The Cycle of Love, a documentary. On Thursday, the actor shared the film's trailer on social media. The film revolves around the real-life love story of Indian artist P Mahanandia, who cycled nearly 6,000 miles from India to Sweden in the 1970s to reunite with the woman he loved. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel.

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Along with the trailer, Priyanka announced that the documentary will release in theatres in the US on August 28 and in the UK on September 18. She also said that release dates for more countries will be announced soon.