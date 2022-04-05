Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at his baseball game, calls it 'perfect Sunday'. See pics from their game day

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared pictures of how she spent her weekend. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted photos as she went to see the baseball game of her husband, singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. She also gave a glimpse of Nick posing with his team members. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a kiss at lunch in Los Angeles, fan asks: 'When are we going to see their daughter?')

In one of the pictures, Priyanka was seen watching Nick playing as she stood behind the nets. The actor was also seen posing for her niece Krishna, as she clicked her picture. She captioned the post, "Game Day. #perfectsunday #happyVallis (camera emoji) @divya_jyoti."

Earlier, in a picture that was shared by a fan on Twitter, Priyanka was seen standing in the field with her hands behind her head. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka re-shared a picture posted by her cousin, Divya Jyoti. In the photo, Priyanka is seen wearing a white jersey and rust coloured pants. She also had a fanny bag and tied her hair up in a ponytail.

In the photo, Priyanka was seen walking on the road with her niece Krishna. The picture was clicked with their backs to the camera. Sharing it, Divya tagged the duo and added an 'it's game day' sticker. Re-posting the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka tagged her cousin and niece and added red heart emojis.

Priyanka was spotted at the game dressed in Nick Jonas' outfit. As per a fan on a social media platform, Priyanka wore Nick's trousers to the game. Nick also shared pictures from the game on his Instagram Stories.

In a photo, he was seen with a baseball bat on the field about to hit the ball. He captioned the post, "Good to be back on the field." In another photo, he was seen with his teammates.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick were spotted together as they went out for lunch. The couple, before leaving separately after the meal, was seen sharing a kiss as Priyanka got inside her car. Priyanka wore an all-black outfit while Nick opted for a colourful jacket and black pants.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline such as Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She will team up with actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture. It is based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter.

Priyanka will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was seen last in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. She essayed the role of Sati in the film.

