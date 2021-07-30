Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra credits the 'Indian in her' as Kelly Clarkson calls her 'so nice' for fixing her makeup

Priyanka Chopra appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where they talked about meeting each other for the first time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra fixing Kelly Clarkson's makeup backstage at an event.

Actor Priyanka Chopra made a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked to the singer about their first meeting. Kelly told her audience how the first time they met, Priyanka tried to fix her makeup.

"Do you remember this moment? Because I do. You helped me out. Do you remember that?" Kelly asked Priyanka, as she showed a picture of the two of them from a few years ago. Priyanka and Kelly were seen backstage as the the actor fixed Kelly's makeup with a tissue after her stage performance.

"I do remember that. You were going to go back on stage and this was the Variety Women, or something... Power of Women..." Priyanka told Kelly, who added that it was the first time they met. "You were so nice. Literally, I thought 'she was so nice, she's such a girl's girl.' I was so sweaty, I got off stage performing and I was about to go do another thing and I was like 'Oh my god I'm so sweaty' and I had nothing and you totally touched me up," she said.

Priyanka credited her Indian origins for it. "It's also the Indian in me, I think. It's a very cultural thing for me, being all up in your business and be like 'Let me just get you! Come here, come here, show me your face. Clean you up, go on ahead'. It's very cultural," she said.

Aslo read: Suicide Squad director David Ayer details tragic childhood, tells all about fiasco behind his film

Kelly Clarkson is one of the judges on the latest season of The Voice, with Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was a judge on the last season.

Priyanka is currently in London, where she is shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Series Citadel. Executive produced by The Russo Brothers, it also stars Richard Madden in the lead. The actor will also be seen in the romantic drama Text For You and the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, with Keanu Reeves.

