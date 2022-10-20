Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra dances with her friend in new pics from wedding party, Nick Jonas looks on. See post

Priyanka Chopra dances with her friend in new pics from wedding party, Nick Jonas looks on. See post

bollywood
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 10:38 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured together in new photos from their friends' wedding party. Check out the post here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their friend Connie Cheng.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their friend Connie Cheng.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas recently attended the wedding of their friends in Texas. Now, the bride Connie Cheng has shared several new pictures from her wedding party. Taking to Instagram, Connie posted a string of pictures which also featured Priyanka. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares inside pics of all the fun she had with Nick Jonas at friend's wedding)

In one of the photos, Priyanka and Connie walked arm in arm, as they exited a room. While Priyanka looked sideways, Connie smiled for the camera. In another picture, Priyanka danced with Connie as Nick Jonas stood near them. In the photo, Priyanka laughed as she held a lightsaber while Connie smiled. Nick looked at them as he held a drink.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a red gown and heels while Nick opted for a grey suit. Connie was dressed in a silver outfit. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Celebrating with champagne in champagne. #CHENGINGTOPOWELL."

Connie was dressed in a silver outfit and Priyanka wore a red gown.
Connie was dressed in a silver outfit and Priyanka wore a red gown.
Connie posted a string of pictures which also featured Priyanka.
Connie posted a string of pictures which also featured Priyanka.

Nick and Priyanka shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram, earlier this month. Nick posted the pictures and wrote, "Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day."

Priyanka also posted several photos with Nick, the newlywed, and their friends. The actor captioned the post, "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell."

Fans will see Priyanka in It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also feature in the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. It will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra pics priyanka chopra dress + 1 more
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra pics priyanka chopra dress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out