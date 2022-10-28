Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out for friend's birthday; paparazzi asks her ‘how’s the baby doing'. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared the picture of herself in a floral outfit. She decked up in floral purple dress for her friend's birthday bash in California. Earlier in the day, she extended warm wishes to her friend Cavanaugh James. She called him ‘the most generous and gentlest friend.’ (Also read: Priyanka Chopra borrows Nick Jonas' outfit again, fans say 'hilarious she keeps wearing his clothes'. See pics)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of author-friend Cavanaugh James with a birthday cake. She wrote, “Happy birthday @cavanaughjames the gentlest most generous friend a girl could ask for. I love you cav.” In the picture, Cavanaugh James was all smiles as he posed for the camera while cutting his cake.

Priyanka Chopra shares the picture of her outfit and wishes her friend on his birthday via Instagram Stories.

On the same day, Priyanka shared a selfie of hers on Instagram and wrote, “Fit (red heart emoji) @stylememaeve.” She sat on a sofa. She wore a purple bodycon dress with orange flowers on it. A paparazzi video also surfaced on Twitter that show

Reacting to a paparazzo account, one of Priyanka's fans wrote, “Wow, she looks so hot. Love the dress (fire emoji). Another fan commented, “So beautiful (purple heart emoji).” Other fan dropped smiling face with heart eyes and red heart emoji.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Priyanka shared pictures from Diwali celebrations on Instagram handle and wrote, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer… From ours to yours… Love and light… PS: missed you Siddharth Chopra.”

She was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in pipeline. She has wrapped up her work for debut web series Citadel.

