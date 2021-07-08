Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra drools over husband Nick Jonas in his latest post. See here
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra drools over husband Nick Jonas in his latest post. See here

Priyanka Chopra dropped a drooling face emoji in reaction to husband Nick Jonas' latest Instagram post. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas drooled over husband, singer Nick Jonas' latest post. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video clip for a brand endorsement, giving fans a glimpse of his workout, and taking on a more dapper appearance as he walked next to the swimming pool at their Los Angeles home.

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen working out with a punching bag, wearing black shorts paired with a sleeveless hoodie. He is then seen walking near the pool, dressed in a rust-coloured suit over a printed shirt. Reacting to the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a drooling face emoji in the comments section.

Fans also showered Nick with love. A fan wrote, "Your beauty kills me." Another said, "Good Lord, Nicholas. Warn us next time." "I don't know why I pay more attention to Nick than to advertising hahahaha," commented another.

Last month, Nick had shared a similar clip and given glimpses of different areas of their home, including their pool, gym, kitchen, and recording studio. Reacting to the post, Priyanka had written, "So awesome!! Also our house looks amazing! U look amazing too baby."

Priyanka often shares posts with Nick. Earlier this month, in a post marking the US Independence Day, she had treated fans to a picture of the couple. On Instagram Stories, she had dropped a throwback picture of herself celebrating the US Independence Day with Nick. She had captioned it, "Happy 4th of July1 #throwback" and "My firework @nickjonas".

Also Read | Jaideep Ahlawat says Karan Johar 'knows what he's doing', is emotional about showing a 'dream world'

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including the spy series Citadel, Text for You, and Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas nick jonas on priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra

Related Stories

bollywood

Jaideep Ahlawat says Karan Johar 'knows what he's doing', is emotional about showing a 'dream world'

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:08 AM IST
bollywood

Tanuja turns emotional as she watches daughter Kajol's video message for her on Super Dancer

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:45 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP