Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra drops Nick Jonas' surname from Instagram, Madhu Chopra reacts to rumours
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra drops Nick Jonas' surname from Instagram, Madhu Chopra reacts to rumours

Priyanka Chopra dropped her second surname, Jonas, from Instagram and Twitter. The name change led to speculations among her fans.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. 
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra Jonas caused a social media frenzy after she dropped ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram. She added Jonas to her name on the social media platform after her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018. 

Last week, Priyanka Chopra dropped the second surname from Instagram without providing a reason. While this paved way to speculations about her marriage, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra dismissed the rumours. 

Speaking with News18, Madhu said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.” Although she dropped the surname Jonas from the social media platform, Priyanka has been extending her love and support to Nick. 

Last week, after the name change, she had shared a throwback picture from her Diwali party at the couple's LA home and said that she misses Nick. On Thursday, she showed Nick after the singer opened up about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just a teenager. 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' post about his 'support system' after being diagnosed with diabetes at 13

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka and Nick will be celebrating their third anniversary in December. The couple tied the knot in India on December 2 and 3. While they had two weddings, to honour both their backgrounds, they went on to host multiple receptions after that. 

Currently, Priyanka is station in London. She has been shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, also starring Eternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. She has also been begun promotions of her upcoming film Matrix Resurrections from the city as well. Meanwhile, Nick is busy in the US with his projects. 

Although they've spent most time apart this year, Nick and Priyanka have managed to find time for each other in between work. Priyanka had flown down to the US to attend the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with him and also visited New York with him, where they dined at their restaurant Sona. 

She also spent his birthday with him in the US. Nick too took a couple of trips to London and recently travelled to Spain, where Priyanka was shooting a leg of Citadel. 

 

Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas madhu chopra
