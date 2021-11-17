Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' post about his 'support system' after being diagnosed with diabetes at 13

Singer Nick Jonas, in a lengthy post on Wednesday, opened up about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just a teenager. Nick, now 29, was all of 13-year-old when he was detected with diabetes, something he has been battling for 16 years now.

In an Instagram post, Nick Jonas wrote: "Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers... And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my paediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1."

Recalling how heartbroken he felt as a 13-year-old, Nick Jonas added: "I was devastated - frightened… Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down." Nick also opened up about his 'incredible support system' and said: "There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low."

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London, reacted to her husband's post with a heart-eye and clapping hands emoji. Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas commented: "We will never forget that day. You inspire us all. Love you."

In 2018, Nick Jonas had shared a similar post, in which he spoke about his diabetes diagnosis. Sharing then-and-now photos, Nick had written: "The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often feature in loved-up posts on each other's Instagram. The couple celebrated Diwali together at their Los Angeles home earlier this month.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family," Nick wrote in a post.