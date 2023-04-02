Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from Ranveer Singh after they dance to Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC event. Watch

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh danced to the song Gallan Goodiyaan from their film Dil Dhadakne Do. In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram on Sunday, Ranveer was seen helping Priyanka walk up the stairs. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra chats with Deepika Padukone; Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh exchange hugs at NMACC launch. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh groove to a song at NMACC.

As the duo grooved to their track, Ranveer and Priyanka repeatedly pointed at someone in the audience. They were seemingly teasing Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas. As the song ended, Ranveer tapped on Priyanka's shoulder as she turned around. He then planted a kiss on her cheek and also hugged her.

On stage, Ranveer Singh wore a charcoal vest, a shimmery jacket, and black pants. For the event, Priyanka wore a multi-coloured thigh-high slit gown. Nick opted for a classic black suit.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "I am over the moon watching this!!!! I miss her dancing scenes." "She’s such a beautiful soul," read a comment. "I can't tell you how many times I have watched this one, love seeing these two together. The only thing missing is Nick's reaction to Pri dancing," wrote another fan.

Another person said, "We missed Ayesha and Kabir." "Ayesha and Kabir together my heart can’t handle this," commented an Instagram user. Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings on Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), a comedy-drama film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in India last week. They posed for the paparazzi outside the Kalina Airport in Mumbai. The couple travelled separately from the airport. They kissed and hugged each other before parting ways. The family of three is in India on Malti's first trip to the country.

As per news agency, Priyanka is also expected to kick-start Citadel promotions in Mumbai this week. Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

