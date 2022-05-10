Priyanka Chopra gets back to work day after welcoming her baby girl home, shares glamourous pic from Citadel sets

Priyanka Chopra returned to work day after announcing the homecoming of her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the occasion of Mother's Day. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a fresh picture of herself in a red dress with her name written on her reserved spot on the sets of the show. She returned to film a sequence for her upcoming web series, Citadel. Also read: Parineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra was ‘a soldier in hospital' after Malti’s premature birth; Anushka, Ranveer react

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Back to work #citadel @amazonstudios @abgofilms.” She is seen all decked up in a buttoned red dress, with her hair in soft curls and a golden neckpiece adding to the look.

Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.

Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel is a spy series which stars Priyanka in the lead with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Citadel's flagship series starring Priyanka and Richard and will release first. Later, the show's regional series will be released. The Indian series will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the show, Joe Russo had told Variety, “It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.”

On Sunday, Priyanka shared the first picture of her baby girl on Instagram. She wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their baby girl.

She thanked the doctors and nurses for taking care of the baby and husband Nick Jonas for making her a mother. She added, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON