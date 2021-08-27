Priyanka Chopra gets hurt on the sets of Citadel, shares pics of her wound. See here

Priyanka Chopra has wounded herself during the making of Citadel. Earlier in the day, she had shared a picture in which she posed with a bloodied face and asked fans 'what's real and what's not?' She had an injury on her eyebrow.

A few hours later, she shared a fan's reply who felt that the wound on her cheek was real while the cut on her forehead wasn't. Priyanka gave the response a thumbs down and revealed the bruise on her eyebrow is real. The actor zoomed in on her injury, revealing that she had got cut right in the middle of her right eyebrow.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her wound.

Priyanka has been busy lately with the shoot of the series. Pictures of the actor on the sets recently surfaced online and she was seen filming an intense sequence. She was dressed in a black and khaki outfit with a gun harness wrapped around her torso.

Priyanka was filming the scene with Pedro Leandro who, in one of the pictures, was pointing a gun at her. In between the scenes, she was also photographed drinking water and chatting with her fellow cast members.

In Citadel, Priyanka essays the role of a spy. The actor shares the screen with Game of Thrones alum and Eternals star Richard Madden. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, marking her web series debut. Russo Brothers, of Avengers: Endgame fame, are the executive producers.

Priyanka has been shooting for Citadel since earlier this year in London, where she's been stationed for months. Before Citadel, she wrapped up her international film Text For You.

Besides these two, she has a number of projects in the pipeline. These include The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela. She is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.