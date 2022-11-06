Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic about recent Mumbai visit, says 'ghar ki baat hi alag hai’. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra took her fans inside her hectic Mumbai schedule a day after bidding the city adieu. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video giving her fans glimpses inside her makeup room as she got ready for the first event in Mumbai, hours after arriving from Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Priyanka travelled to Mumbai from the US to promote her hair care brand. She is currently in Delhi. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra spotted in Delhi, signing autographs in comfy outfit. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip showed Priyanka getting ready for an event wearing a white outfit. As she sat in her car after the event, Priyanka said, "This is so nice to be home. So nice to see Babul Nath, Churchgate." In the clip, she also interacted with her fans at different venues, shared laughs, and clicked selfies as well as posed for pictures.

In the clip, Priyanka also spoke with digital creator Ruhee Dosani. The duo twinned in matching bathrobes as they spent time relaxing. Priyanka also signed her autograph on Ruhee's arm. While talking to the crowd in Mumbai, Priyanka also gave them T-shirts. In between the events, Priyanka also sipped on coconut water. The clip ended with Priyanka saying, "And that's a wrap" before she got inside her car and headed to the Mumbai airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A part of her caption read, "And it’s a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai (There's something different about home)! There really is nothing like coming home. These last couple of days, I’ve been so moved by all the love and support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren’t for all of you that showed up and my team, I don’t know where’d I’d be!" She also added, "Can’t wait to be back!! So until we meet again… alvida (goodbye)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects including Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. She will feature in the movie alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She is also looking forward to the premiere of the Amazon original series Citadel, produced by directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Priyanka will also be seen in the romance drama Love Again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON