Priyanka Chopra giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, says she is 'terrified and excited'
Priyanka Chopra giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, says she is ‘terrified and excited’

Priyanka Chopra experienced mixed feelings as she got the first copy of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She shared a video on Instagram, documenting her reaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra, who is days away from the release of her memoir, Unfinished, shared a glimpse of her reaction as she got the first copy of the book. She wrote in her Instagram post that she is ‘terrified and excited’ at the same time.

“Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together? #Unfinished,” Priyanka captioned a video in which someone (off-camera) is seen handing her the book. She gasped in amazement and giggled excitedly as she opened it.

Fans could not contain their excitement either. “Omg!! I can't wait to read your amazing book,” one wrote. “Release of best selling book in a few days, so excited to get my hands on it,” another commented.

Unfinished will be released on February 9. The book chronicles Priyanka’s childhood, facing racism during her teenage years in the US, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

Two years after announcing Unfinished in 2018, Priyanka finally finished writing it in August last year. “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is waiting for the release of The White Tiger, which she is also the executive producer of. The Netflix film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, it is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of Text For You in London. Her other upcoming projects include The Matrix 4, Citadel, a Ma Anand Sheela biopic and an unscripted series inspired by her wedding functions which has tentatively been titled Sangeet.

