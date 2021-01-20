IND USA
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

  • Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut finally broke her silence on news anchor Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp messages, which claim that she is ‘schizophrenic’ and has ‘erotomania’. In the chat, he alleged that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ actor Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana responded to a woman who accused her of expressing unnecessary outrage over the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and Twitter temporarily suspending her account because she cannot say anything bad about Arnab for fear of offending ‘bhakts’.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Rohini ji, high-level people do not talk about petty things, but petty people only like to talk about petty things. Have it your way, let us gossip a little. Arnab ji just said what Hrithik rold him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?”

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.
In another tweet, Kangana wrote, “Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik’s friend, etc etc? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone’s chats and emails.”

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.
Kangana wrote in yet another tweet, “Till date, I have never dared to see anyone’s leaked private chats, letters, mails, pictures and videos, no matter whose it has been. It is a matter of moral values, character and self-respect. Librus will not understand.”

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.
In the past, Kangana said that she was in a relationship with Hrithik, a claim which he has denied. He sent her a legal notice which opened the floodgates and led to a lot of mudslinging, with pictures and emails being leaked online.

Hrithik claimed that his relationship with Kangana was purely professional but she bombarded him with one-sided emails and harassed him.

