Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats
- Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
Actor Kangana Ranaut finally broke her silence on news anchor Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp messages, which claim that she is ‘schizophrenic’ and has ‘erotomania’. In the chat, he alleged that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ actor Hrithik Roshan.
Kangana responded to a woman who accused her of expressing unnecessary outrage over the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and Twitter temporarily suspending her account because she cannot say anything bad about Arnab for fear of offending ‘bhakts’.
Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Rohini ji, high-level people do not talk about petty things, but petty people only like to talk about petty things. Have it your way, let us gossip a little. Arnab ji just said what Hrithik rold him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?”
In another tweet, Kangana wrote, “Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik’s friend, etc etc? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone’s chats and emails.”
Kangana wrote in yet another tweet, “Till date, I have never dared to see anyone’s leaked private chats, letters, mails, pictures and videos, no matter whose it has been. It is a matter of moral values, character and self-respect. Librus will not understand.”
In the past, Kangana said that she was in a relationship with Hrithik, a claim which he has denied. He sent her a legal notice which opened the floodgates and led to a lot of mudslinging, with pictures and emails being leaked online.
Hrithik claimed that his relationship with Kangana was purely professional but she bombarded him with one-sided emails and harassed him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif sweats it out at Pilates session; is it prep for Tiger 3?
- Katrina Kaif on Wednesday posted a video of herself, sweating it out at a Pilates session with her trainer. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, watch
- Priyanka Chopra experienced mixed feelings as she got the first copy of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She shared a video on Instagram, documenting her reaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics
- Actor Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil, visited the set of his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, and posed for pictures with their father, Aayush Sharma. See the pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika shares new entry from ‘audio diary’, reveals favourite show as a child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter justifies restricting Kangana's account after incendiary Tandav tweet
- Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risked my life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut
- Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan gifts Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on set? Here is the truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip
- Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat
- Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Khanna reveals demand of ₹4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color
- Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday
- Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox