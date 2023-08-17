Priyanka Chopra's generosity wins internet as she hands out snacks to staff at Jonas Brothers' concert. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended husband Nick Jonas's concerts with his brothers, and a video of her helping the concert staff members has grabbed the attention of fans. The Jonas Brothers are currently on a tour and have been performing in the US. Priyanka, who reached there to extend her support to Nick in Boston, made sure to take care of the event staff personally. Also read: Priyanka Chopra is no longer part of her New York restaurant Sona

Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers Boston concert

Here's what Priyanka Chopra did at Boston concert.

A video was recorded during the concert when Priyanka was with her security personnel in a VIP section. She looked stunning in a sparkly outfit, which included a matching crop top and a mini skirt, paired with lilac sparkly boots.

In the video, the actor is seen entering the VIP section and taking her place with others in the audience. Before settling down, she took out snacks from somewhere and walked towards the concert staff. She handed them the snacks personally. As they thanked her, she smiled and returned to her place.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra

The video is being shared by fans on the internet. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “She is always generous and have a good heart… Love her sooo much.” “She is a global superstar but she is very down to earth,” added another. One more said, “She is simply GOALS in every way.” Someone else also commented, “She’s gorgeous with a beautiful heart.”

Meanwhile, several other photos and videos from the concert are also doing rounds on social media. Priyanka had also dropped some glimpses from the Boston concert on Instagram. It was also attended by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and other people close to the actor.

Priyanka Chopra quit Sona

Earlier in the day, Priyanka was in the news after reports of her stepping down from her New York-based restaurant came out. A representative confirmed to People, “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona." Co-founder Maneesh K. Goyal said, “We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

