Priyanka Chopra goes shopping with daughter Malti, shares pics of their 'Saturday done right'. See post

After attending the Met Gala and premiere of her rom-com Love Again in New York, Priyanka Chopra is now in New Jersey with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and their family. On Sunday, the actor, who has been travelling the world promoting her latest projects, including Citadel, shared a series of cute photos of her daughter Malti at their family home. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas grew up in New Jersey. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘close to losing’ daughter Malti many times after her birth

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas .

Sharing their photos, Priyanka Chopra wrote in her Instagram caption, "Saturday done right (heart, heart eyes and face holding back tears emojis)." The first photo showed Malti in Priyanka's arms as they went shopping for stuffed toys in a huge store. Malti wore a cute pink and white dress with gold earrings, while Priyanka was dressed in grey casuals and a white cap. The next couple of photos were taken at home and featured Malti. In one photo she played with a tiny hot dog stand, in another one she was joined by her friends and cousins, including Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Valentina. There was also a picture of a pet dog.

Little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. Since she was born in January 2022, Priyanka and Nick had often shared photos of their daughter, but with an emoji over Malti's face or showing her facing away from the camera. That made her public debut in support of her dad all the more special.

Since then, Malti has featured in many of Priyanka's posts, including when she visited Mumbai some weeks ago. It marked Malti's first India trip, where Nick had also joined them. Last month, opening up about her daughter's first visit to Mumbai, Priyanka said in an interview with Extra TV, "It was Malti's first time in India. It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it. She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food... from going to her nani's house, which is my mom's house. She loved everything about it."

Priyanka was recently seen at Met Gala 2023 with Nick Jonas. Since then she has been with the promotions of her Hollywood film Love Again and attended its New York premiere on Wednesday with co-star Sam Heughan.

