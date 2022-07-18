Priyanka Chopra hails Sushmita Sen for giving it back to trolls over ‘gold digger’ remark: 'Tell them Queen'

Several friends and fans like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Neha Dhupia have come out in support of Sushmita Sen after she was called a ‘gold digger’ for being in relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi. The former Miss Universe had penned a note on Sunday in response to all those who try to pull her down with their negative comments about the new development in her life. Also read: Sushmita Sen jokes about 'power of noise cancellation' as she shares new pic from Maldives trip with Lalit Modi

Reacting to Sushmita Sen's post, Priyanka wrote, “Tell em Queen!” with a fire emoji. Neha simply wrote, “Sush!” with a fire and heart emoji. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Sushmita shared a picture of herself from an infinity pool with her back to the camera along with a note, in an answer to those who termed her a ‘gold digger’. She wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being and my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!!"

Priyanka Chopra reacted to Sushmita Sen's post.

She further added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun….perfectly centred in my being & my conscience!!”

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi also shared a post on his Instagram in reaction to the trolls. He wrote, "We are still living in the Middle Ages when 2 people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and timing is good - Magic can happen."

Last week, Lalit broke the news of him dating Sushmita as he shared pictures of them together on Instagram. He called her the "better-looking partner" in some new and old pictures.

