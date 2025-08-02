Priyanka Chopra has Kal Penn's support for choosing hot dogs over vada pav: ‘Aren't people allowed to like other things'

Kal Penn has defended actor Priyanka Chopra after she recently left a section of the internet heartbroken over her food preferences. Speaking with the Indian Express, Kal asked if people "are not allowed to like other things". Praising Priyanka, Kal called her "completely authentic and wonderful". Kal Penn talked about Priyanka Chopra at length at a recent interview.

Kal Penn defends Priyanka Chopra for not choosing vada pav over hot dog

Though Kal shared that he didn't know what Priyanka said, he opened up about how, on MasterChef, he was asked about chicken tikka masala when he said his favourite food was tacos.

"They were clearly disappointed, and then they asked me whether I could cook something like chicken tikka masala or something Indian. I told them straight away no, and they asked me, ‘Do you not like Indian food?’ I told them I loved Indian food, and I had even planned on cooking one of my mother’s recipes on the show, but now I am definitely not going to do it," Kal said.

“For me, it’s just the silliness of the fact that are people not allowed to like other things? I think people just project their own likes and dislikes, so I just laugh it off,” he added.

Kal praises Priyanka

Talking about Priyanka, he said that he knows and loves her. He added that he finds Priyanka "to be completely authentic and wonderful, and unapologetically so, which is very refreshing".

All about Priyanka and vada pav vs hot dog row

It all started when Priyanka, at the premiere of her film Heads of State, chose hot dogs over vada pav and did not favour samosas right away. The actor faced mixed responses for not choosing Indian food. Later, Priyanka shared an influencer's video on her Instagram Stories where he questioned why the actor took so much time to choose between Indian street food items and other items when given a chance.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Wow bro! Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi. Its not that serious (laughing face emoticons).”

About Priyanka's new projects

Fans will see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.