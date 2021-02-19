Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is 'endlessly grateful' as her memoir Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is 'endlessly grateful' as her memoir Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list

Priyanka Chopra's just released memoir Unfinished got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently released her memoir titled Unfinished on Friday penned a note of thanks for her fans as the book has got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.

The White Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared a short clip that featured the cover of her book Unfinished. The video also featured some pictures that showcase some of the pivotal and candid moments from her life.

Along with the video, the Baywatch star penned down a note of thanks to her fans. "Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful," wrote Chopra.

Celebrity followers including veteran actor Neena Gupta liked the post, while many congratulated the Isn't It Romantic actor in the comments section.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' jacket as she steps out of vanity van to show set of Citadel during Instagram live

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani star was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra unfinished priyanka chopra memoir priyanka chopra jonas

Related Stories

bollywood

Aryan Khan and Preity Zinta caught on camera as they had a video chat with Shah Rukh Khan during IPL 2021 auction

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:38 PM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP