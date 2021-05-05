Priyanka Chopra is lost in conversation with Michael B Jordan in unseen pic from Met Gala 2017

A new picture of Priyanka Chopra from the first Met Gala she attended has surfaced online. Priyanka walked down the Met Gala red carpet for the first time in 2017. The actor attended the fashion event with her now-husband, singer Nick Jonas. While the internet is filled with pictures from her red carpet appearance, a new picture of her with Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan has been shared online.

Singer Rita Ora marked the first Monday of May, the day when the Met Gala is traditionally hosted, by sharing a series of unseen pictures from inside the event. Priyanka appeared in one of them. In the picture, the actor ditched her long trench-coat trail as she stood in the bathroom and chatted with Michael. The Marvel actor looked dapper as he leaned against the wall and spoke to her.

Priyanka Chopra and Micheal B Jordan from Met Gala 2017.

Priyanka returned to Met Gala twice after her debut. In 2018, keeping the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme in mind, she attended the event wearing a burgundy strapless velvet gown. In 2019, she and Nick made their Met Gala debut as a married couple.

Over the past few days, Priyanka has been focused on raising funds to help India with medical supplies as the country grapples with the severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor has established a fundraiser and has urged fans to donate. Several international stars have amplified the fundraiser by sharing details about it on their social media.

Priyanka has been busy with numerous projects since the start of the year. The actor wrapped up her movie Text For You, released her memoir Unfinished, launched a restaurant named Sona in New York, and has been shooting for Citadel. The project is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The series also features Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden.