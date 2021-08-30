Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' snack for today as they pose for cheeky new pic at Los Angeles home

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. In the photo, the two are seen lounging by the pool on a sunny day. They appear to be back at their Los Angeles home.

In the photo, Priyanka is wearing a black bikini top with red bottoms. Nick is shirtless and wearing black swimming trunks. He is wielding a fork and a knife, 'using' them on Priyanka's butt as she smiles at the scene. "Snack," she captioned her post, and added fork and knife emojis.

Priyanka returned to the US over the weekend and even attended one of Nick's concerts. The Jonas Brothers--Nick, Joe and Kevin--are on a tour currently, called Remember This. Pictures of Priyanka at the concert were shared by their fanpages on social media.

Until Friday, Priyanka was still in London, shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel. She shared photos from shoot day, and showed fans how she injured her head during a stunt. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared photos of her forehead, showing the prosthetic blood in her hair and also a cut that she got on her brow.

Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. She first finished her romantic comedy, Text For You, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Then, she promoted her movies The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes from there and also launched her autobiography, Unfinished. She has lately been shooting for Citadel, a spy series, executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

She also recently announced her Bollywood comeback project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It will be a road trip movie, a spiritual follow-up to Excel Entertainment's Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Priyanka also has Matrix 4: Resurrections, another show with Mindy Kaling and a film on Maa Anand Sheela, in the pipeline.