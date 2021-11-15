Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amid Matrix: Resurrection promotions, Priyanka Chopra and Jason Momoa spotted at a London Bar
bollywood

Amid Matrix: Resurrection promotions, Priyanka Chopra and Jason Momoa spotted at a London Bar

Priyanka Chopra stepped out on Saturday night for a dinner at a popular London bar. Also present at the eatery was Jason Momoa. 
Priyanka Chopra returned to the UK after Diwali celebrations in the US.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 10:29 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra visited a bar in London on Saturday night where Jason Momoa was also present. The actor is currently in the UK, promoting her upcoming release The Matrix: Resurrection. 

In pictures shared by Daily Mail, Priyanka Chopra was seen exiting the Chiltern Firehouse in London. She opted for a casual ensemble for her dinner outing – wearing a fitted black blazer over a black T-shirt along with a pair of checked pants and boots. 

On the other hand, Jason Momoa was seen wearing a cream shirt and trousers. He was hugging a friend while posing for the cameras. It isn't clear if Priyanka and Jason crossed paths. 

 

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka has spent most part of this year in London. She was filming for her Amazon series Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK. A few weeks ago, she and the crew travelled to Spain to film another leg of the schedule. Priyanka then travelled back to the US where she celebrated Diwali with her family and friends. 

Not only did she host a star-studded party but also attended Diwali parties hosted by Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. Priyanka revealed she was back in the UK after her break in an Instagram post. 

The actor revealed she's in the country to promote Matrix 4. Sharing a picture with her co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka said, “A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya.”

The Matrix: Resurrection, which stars Keanu Reeves in the lead, released the trailer in September. Though Priyanka Chopra made an appearance, her role is still under the wraps. Fans of the franchise believe that Priyanka could be portraying the role of the grown-up Sati. 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra blows a kiss, reveals favourite thing about being Indian. Watch video from Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa was recently seen in Dune, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, among others. It also has been reported that he will be reprising his role as Aquaman in the sequel of the standalone superhero film. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra jason momoa
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay, Katrina film crosses 150 cr 

5

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman welcomes Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari

CISF official talks to Kartik Aaryan about his car at Mumbai airport, watch

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala talks about her wedding and acting plans
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP