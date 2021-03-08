Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable

In a career spanning over two decade in the film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has pretty much done it all-- a model, an actor, a philanthropist, a singer, a film producer, a global icon and now an author.

But Priyanka, who now happily shuttles between cities all around the world because of her work commitments, says there is still a lot to be desired.

“I guess I will always be Unfinished… ,” she says, referring to the title of her memoir.

She quickly adds, “But I see that as a good thing. It means that are so many more opportunities for me to explore.”

And by exploring Priyanka means both as an actor and as a producer.

The 38-year-old is already keeping quite busy, she is a part of The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy, Text For You and several OTT projects. She is also collaborating with many content creators in the west on various projects.

“In the near future, I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable. I want to check in with my artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories I want to see — female stories, South Asian stories. I want to extend my entrepreneurial ambitions. I want to have a family... there’s so much still left to do. I feel like it’s been 20 years that I’ve been doing this, but there’s so much that, God willing, given the opportunity, I still want to do,” she explains.

In the process of attaining the success that she has , both in India and in the west, Priyanka has become quite a role model to many.

And her only advice to all young women, who look up to her, is to take their life in their own hands.

“You dreams and aspirations matter. Being ambitious is not wrong... essentially don’t let anyone tell you how to live your life, especially if they are putting you in a box of how a woman should be and what she can and cannot do. Stop persecuting yourself, first of all, and stop trying to carry the weight and the burdens of insecurities that you have made up in your own heads. I think what is important is to be humble and to understand that you might not know everything. So, forgive yourself for not knowing everything, and start learning from the beginning. As soon as people have that kind of an attitude, it really takes you a long way,” she concludes.