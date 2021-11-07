Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn bring the house down at Lilly Singh's Diwali party, Tesher makes them dance to Jalebi Baby
Priyanka decked up in a Sabyasachi kurta and pants, paired with a dupatta. She topped it up with sunglasses and a green necklace. Her look seems to have been inspired by Zeenat Aman's look in the song Dum Maaro Dum.
The actor also took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Lilly dancing with a drink in her hand. She captioned it, "Thank you @lilly for such an amazing night." Lilly replied to the video on her Instagram Stories, “Ayeee you know how I roll.”
Lilly also shared some pictures of herself along with a note on her Instagram page. "Threw my first Diwali party last night called Love & Light and it was everything I’ve ever wanted. What a lovely week. My heart is full. But not as full as your timeline is about to be," she wrote.
The videos showed how the party had Indian sweets, live Indian music and floral decoration. Guests were seen dancing to Punjabi and English songs and dhol beats.
A guest shared a selfie with Priyanka and wrote, “We talked about how crazy it was to see Diwali celebrated so much this year. Priyanka's response? We're only just starting.”
On Diwali, Priyanka had hosted a bash at her new Los Angeles house. Lilly, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were among the guests. Nick Jonas had even shared a video of him and Priyanka dancing in the open. They also posed on a swing on their patio.