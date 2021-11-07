Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn bring the house down at Lilly Singh's Diwali party, Tesher makes them dance to Jalebi Baby

Priyanka decked up in a Sabyasachi kurta and pants, paired with a dupatta. She topped it up with sunglasses and a green necklace. Her look seems to have been inspired by Zeenat Aman's look in the song Dum Maaro Dum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor also took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Lilly dancing with a drink in her hand. She captioned it, "Thank you @lilly for such an amazing night." Lilly replied to the video on her Instagram Stories, “Ayeee you know how I roll.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lilly also shared some pictures of herself along with a note on her Instagram page. "Threw my first Diwali party last night called Love & Light and it was everything I’ve ever wanted. What a lovely week. My heart is full. But not as full as your timeline is about to be," she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The videos showed how the party had Indian sweets, live Indian music and floral decoration. Guests were seen dancing to Punjabi and English songs and dhol beats.

A guest shared a selfie with Priyanka and wrote, “We talked about how crazy it was to see Diwali celebrated so much this year. Priyanka's response? We're only just starting.”

A guest shared a selfie with Priyanka at the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Watch Priyanka Chopra giggle as Lilly Singh gets ‘a little drunk’, compliments her at Diwali party: ‘So proud of her’

On Diwali, Priyanka had hosted a bash at her new Los Angeles house. Lilly, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were among the guests. Nick Jonas had even shared a video of him and Priyanka dancing in the open. They also posed on a swing on their patio.