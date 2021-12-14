Priyanka Chopra laughs as she talks about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu: ‘She was born in the year I won Miss World’

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, said that she was ‘very excited’ to see Harnaaz Sandhu being crowned Miss Universe this year. Priyanka was asked about her reaction to Harnaaz winning the title during the promotions of her new film, The Matrix Resurrections.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta last won the title in 2000.

Speaking to Fox5 about Harnaaz’s win, Priyanka said, “I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World.” She laughed as she made the observation about their ages.

“I’m so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She’s very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I’m very excited for her,” she added.

After Harnaaz’s Miss Universe 2021 win, an old video of her showering praise on Priyanka resurfaced online. “I love Priyanka. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless (sic). So I will always choose Priyanka,” she said.

Priyanka congratulated Harnaaz and gave her a shout-out on Instagram Stories as well. Sharing a video of Harnaaz’s name being announced as the winner, Priyanka wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is... Miss India. Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

Earlier this month, Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of the Amazon Prime spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She is currently busy promoting The Matrix Resurrections, in which she will star alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci.