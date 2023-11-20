Priyanka Chopra carries daughter Malti Marie as they step out in LA, meet friends. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were out and about in Los Angeles meeting friends. In new photos, Malti's face was visible as Priyanka carried her. While many fans think Malti looks like Priyanka, others were reminded of Nick Jonas after seeing Malti. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise a toast, pose with friends in unseen pics from Diwali party

Priyanka Chopra and Malti in LA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their daughter Malti in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the causal outing, Priyanka wore a white tank top, topped with a shirt and dark cargo pants. She also sported a cap and sunglasses. Her little one wore a colourful dungaree with a matching hat.

In the photos, Priyanka and Malti were seen talking to others who seemed to be their friends. They were also interacting with other kids. Priyanka had a big smile in all photos as she enjoyed her day out with her daughter.

Fans react to Malti's rare pictures

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote in the comment section, “She is always carrying her around like she knows this time is gonna pass quickly and baby girl is gonna grow up fast, I love her. Look at them.” “Ahhhh sooo happy to see them miss them soooo much. Pic #3 Nick's twin,” added another one. One more also said, “She looks like her mommy.”

Priyanka lives in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. They recently hosted a Diwali party for their friends and family. While Priyanka turned host in a gorgeous maroon lehenga, Nick looked handsome in a white Kurta-pyjama set.

It was attended by Nick's brothers including Joe Jonas. Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough among others. Previously, Priyanka had shared a glimpse of Malti's first rangoli on Diwali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka and Nick got married in India in 2018. They had their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple initially hid the face of their child but revealed it later at an event. However, Priyanka and Nick continue to post rare pictures of Malti with her full face.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON