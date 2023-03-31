Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her first India trip. See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday. The family of three is in India on Malti's first trip to the country. They are reportedly in Mumbai for the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This is Malti's first visit to India. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of daughter Malti’s face in latest pics from family holiday with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at Mumbai airport.

Photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti were shared on paparazzi and fans pages soon after they landed at Mumbai airport. While Priyanka was dressed in pink, Nick and Malti wore grey. Priyanka carried Malti in her arms as they made their way to their car. The family also posed for photos. Hours earlier, Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland were also spotted at Mumbai airport as they arrived in India for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening on March 31.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, earlier this year in Los Angeles. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

Since she was born in January 2022, Priyanka and Nick often share photos of their daughter, but usually with an emoji over Malti's face or show her facing away from the camera. That made her public debut in support of her dad all the more special. Nick even gave his daughter a shout-out during his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie... Hi baby! I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

