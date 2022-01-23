Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get best wishes from Natasha Poonawalla on becoming parents, feature in yacht party photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas were congratulated by their friend Natasha Poonawalla with unseen photos of the couple. Taking to her Instagram account, Natasha shared photos from the couple's New Year vacation, which she was also part of.

In the first photo, Natasha featured along with Priyanka, Nick and their friend Cavanaugh James. Priyanka was dressed in a blue sweater, matching denim, a golden neckpiece and a wristwatch as she kept her hair loose. Nick opted for a black jacket and leopard printed pants. Priyanka could be seen wrapping her arms around Nick and Natasha. Priyanka and Natasha posed on a yacht in the evening in the second photo, which appears to be from New Year's eve.

Sharing the post, Natasha captioned it, “Congratulations PC and Nick!! (red heart emoji) Thrilled for you guys… brace yourself for life’s greatest joyride! (baby emoji) Wish you all the love and strength for this new chapter. From sleepless party nights to sleepless parenting nights! — with you all the way! (red heart and hugging face emojis).”

Reacting to the post, fans showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Parenthood is not easy but love makes everything possible..." Another person said, "Am still in shock to be honest, I can't believe it: am overjoyed for them." "The best parents @priyankachopra @nickjonas. This baby is the luckiest to have them," wrote another fan. "Love this, and so happy for them," read another comment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natasha shared a picture of Nick and Priyanka from the yacht party as they spent time together on a couch. While Priyanka laughed as she rested on Nick's chest, he was seen enjoying a drink and a cigar. She added, "Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas (red heart emojis)."

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick announced on their Instagram pages that they welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)." Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in December 2018.

Recently, speaking with India Today, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra had said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her."

