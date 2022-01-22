Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra confirms actor welcomed baby daughter: 'She always wanted to have lots of kids'

Meera Chopra, the cousin of Priyanka Chopra, has confirmed that the actor has become a mother to a 'baby girl'. In a new interview, Meera also revealed that Priyanka has 'always wanted to have lots of kids'.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently became parents to their first child through surrogacy. Taking to Instagram recently, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child together.

Speaking with India Today, Meera Chopra said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her."

Priyanka and Nick have so far not revealed their baby's name or gender. In identical statements on Instagram, the duo shared the news on Saturday at 12 am. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Recently, they completed their three-year wedding anniversary in December. Celebrating the occasion in London, UK, Priyanka had shared a post. She had dropped a picture featuring candles, rose petals and a card with the words 'found you', 'married you', and 'keeping you' written on it. Sharing the photo, she had captioned her post, "Living the dream" and had tagged Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in Lana Wachowski's The Matrix: Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021. The film also featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris.

Also Read | This detail in Priyanka Chopra’s Matrix interview is sending fans into meltdown: ‘She knew baby girl was coming’

Her upcoming projects include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You and Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Back home, Priyanka will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON