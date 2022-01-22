This detail in Priyanka Chopra’s Matrix interview is sending fans into meltdown: ‘She knew baby girl was coming’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy, prompting speculation that the couple is now parents to a baby girl. Fans of the Quantico actor have now spotted a tiny detail in an interview from December last year, claiming that Priyanka knew she was excepting a daughter.

Priyanka and Nick, who got married in 2018, made the baby announcement at midnight on Saturday. The couple was showered with congratulatory messages both from fans and family members alike. Following their announcement, reports claimed that the couple have welcomed a baby girl.

In the video clip from the interview, which has surfaced online, Priyanka can be seen speaking on The Anokhi Uncensored show. Talking about what appears to be women empowerment, she says “…because I would love for my daughter or my children or our kids in the next generation not to inherit the glass ceilings that were set for us.” The mention of ‘my daughter’ in her response has sent fans into a meltdown.

“Oh wow lol the way it slipped ‘my daughter’ instead of my child,” wrote a fan in the comments while another added: “She knew at that time her baby girl was coming soon.” Another fan added: “So it's a girl,” while others congratulated her for being a new mom.

Also read: Priyanka’s ‘expecting’ joke at roast resurfaces, fans analyse Nick’s expression

On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick shared the news of a new member joining their family in identical Instagram posts. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote.

Priyanka talked about starting a family in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she said. When asked about her and Nick’s busy schedules, she replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON