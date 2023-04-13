Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas kiss in London; fans react to pics: 'So happy to see these lovebirds together'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in London on Wednesday as they left a venue. The actor was seen with her arms around Nick as they shared a kiss before getting into their waiting car. Priyanka Chopra and Nick have been in London for a few days now, where they recently celebrated Easter with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Both Nick and Priyanka had shared photos of their celebrations on Instagram. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring Malti Marie to India for the first time, share a kiss at airport. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Valentino show in Paris. (File Photo/ AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Nick Jonas and Priyanka's latest photos from London, where the couple is spotted out and about, Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were also seen. The Jonas Brothers is in London for a performance, scheduled to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday. In the candid photos, Priyanka wore a pink hoodie and matching pants with a pair of beige shoes and matching beige handbag. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses. Nick was in a black jacket and dark sunglasses.

Reacting to Priyanka and Nick's photos shared on a fan page on Instagram, a person wrote, "So happy to see these two lovebirds together." Another one said, "Beautiful couple." A fan also commented, "Lovebirds... always together."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The London outing comes days after Nick shared a glimpse of his and Priyanka's Easter celebration. Nick had taken to Instagram to share an adorable family picture, in which Malti was seen playing on the floor as her parents lovingly looked at her. He also shared a photo of their table, on which some blue chocolate eggs could be spotted along with a specially curated Easter dinner menu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. They had arrived in India on March 31. Nick had also joined her for a couple of days as they brought daughter Malti to India for the first time. The actor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel, which had its Mumbai premiere earlier this month. Before which, Priyanka was joined by Nick at the grand opening weekend of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, where she also danced on stage with Ranveer Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.