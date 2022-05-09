Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first pic of daughter Malti, bring her home after 100 days in the NICU

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are extra grateful this Mother's Day as they brought home their daughter Malti from the hospital. Priyanka posted a long message and said that her daughter was born premature and had been in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for 100 days.

The couple welcomed their daughter in January via a surrgate. They did not reveal her name but it was discovered by the media that her birrh certificate mentions her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The names are tributes to Priyanka and Nick's mothers.

“On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka wrote.

The Chopra- Jonas family.

She added, “Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She also wished fans on Mother's Day. “Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit,” she wrote.

Nick also wished Priyanka with the same photo on his Instagram account. “Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day,” he said.

He added, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you.”

