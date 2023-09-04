Priyanka Chopra clicks candid pic of ‘dreamy’ Nick Jonas as they travel to Texas, poses with fans ahead of show

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas held their latest concert in Texas. Nick's wife-actor Priyanka Chopra travelled with him to the city to attend the show. Several pictures of the couple posing with people emerged online. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law shows framed photo of her 3 daughters-in-law kept at home) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their fans.

Priyanka shares pics with Nick

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning, Priyanka posted pictures as she travelled with Nick Jonas. In the first picture, Priyanka looked in front of her as she clicked the selfie inside her car. She wrote, "Ice ice baby" and geo-tagged the location as Austin, Texas.

In the next picture, Priyanka smiled looking sideways as Nick looked at the camera. She tagged Nick and wrote, "See you soon." As they flew to Austin, Priyanka also posted a photo of the clouds. Posting a candid picture of Nick looking outside, Priyanka wrote, "Dreamy (heart eyes emoji)."

Priyanka posted pictures as she travelled with Nick.

More pictures of Priyanka and Nick

A fan account also posted pictures of Priyanka and Nick posing with several people. In the photos, taken ahead of the show, the couple smiled as they looked into the camera. For the event, Priyanka wore a blue dress and silver heels. Nick was seen in a white shirt, matching pants and shoes.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka has been attending the Jonas Brothers concerts regularly. She and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, which has been created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

She will also be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. It is being helmed by Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

