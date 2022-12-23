Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2022

Multiple Bollywood celebrities became parents for the first time in 2022. While many of them have already shared the first pictures of their little ones, others might unveil them in the new year. In case you need a refresher, here’s a rewind of the year with celebrity couples who are the new mom and dad of the block. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, this is quite a list.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The first glimpse of Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding in April this year was among the most anticipated D-Days of the year. Later in November, Alia announced the birth of their daughter, whom they named Raha. She revealed that it was Raha grandmother, Neetu Kapoor who picked her name which has several meanings.

In a post, Alia explained the meaning behind Raha’s name and said, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all.”

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrating Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' 6-month birthday.

4 years after the wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their first baby in 2022. In a joint statement in January, the couple said they welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy. She was named after Priyanka and Nick’s moms as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family headed to an unknown destination a few days ago to celebrate their first Christmas. The new parents have chosen to hide the face of Malti from the public and media, following the footsteps of Gigi Hadid and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's first photo.

After pregnancy speculations for quite some time, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the news of the actor’s pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot. The mushy couple were blessed with a baby girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover and wrote on Instagram, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan.” While they keep sharing glimpses of their parenthood on social media, they are yet to reveal the face of their daughter.

Ayaz Khan

Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan's daughter, Dua Husain Khan in first photo.

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star Ayaz Khan announced the pregnancy of his wife Jannat Khan in September. "Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us,” they said. Later, they were blessed with a daughter and revealed her name, Dua Husain Khan.

Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary's wife-actor Debina Bonnerjee with the first photo of their second daughter on Instagram.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had a double surprise for fans this year. The actor-couple had their first daughter Lianna in April this year. Barely eight months later, they welcomed their second child on November 11. Sharing the news on his social media handle, Gurmeet wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love (pink and hand-folded emojis)."

They have not yet revealed the baby’s full photo or her name. In a recent vlog on Debina’s YouTube channel, she talked about revealing her younger baby’s name. She gave away her daughter’s initials and said, “The baby’s name starts with B. The meaning of the name is Goddess Durga.”

Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech with Yuvraj Singh and their son Orion Keech Singh.

Actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh who tied the knot in 2016, had their first child together this year. They welcomed a baby boy. They shared, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

On the occasion of Father’s Day, they revealed the name of their firstborn, Orion Keech Singh and also shared photos with him. Later, Orion made his first public appearance with Hazel at the Mumbai airport.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents for the first time this year and welcomed a boy. On August 20, the actor gave birth to her first child in a Mumbai hospital. After their son turned one month old, the couple posted their first family photo and announced his name as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sharing their thoughts behind his name, they said, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful.”

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Lambachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with son Laksh.

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3, 2022. They made it official on Instagram with a photo from Bharti’s maternity shoot. In the caption, she said, "It's a BOY." In July, they revealed their baby Laksh's face for the first time in a vlog on YouTube.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal shared pic of son Neil on Instagram.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu became parents for the first time in April. The actor gave birth to a baby boy. They call him Neil. On her first Mother’s day, Kajal the first pic of her infant where she cradled him in her arms. It was captioned with a long note for the baby. The couple announced on New Year’s Day 2022 that they were expecting their first child together.

