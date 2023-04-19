Priyanka Chopra on being trolled for calling RRR Tamil film: ‘People enjoy finding mistakes in everything I do’

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently talked about RRR on Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert. While trying to teach Dax that RRR is not a Bollywood movie, she mistakenly called it a Tamil film. RRR is a Telugu film. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra calls RRR a Tamil film on podcast, Twitter reacts to her gaffe: 'Lost all respect')

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series 'Citadel' on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Now, in a new interview on the sidelines of the release of her upcoming series Citadel, Priyanka has spoken about the goof-up. She said that people love to troll her and find mistakes in all she does.

She said in an interview to Mid-day, “People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that.”

In the podcast, Dax was comparing Bollywood to Hollywood of the 1950, when a few studios had all the power. Priyanka informed him, “I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was… big studios, five actors… big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content.”

She had further said, “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…” Dax mentioned RRR and Priyanka had 'corrected' him saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” She had added, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

Priyanka's Citadel will release on April 28. She is currently in the UK promoting it with co-star Richard Madden. The show also stars Stanley Tucci and is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

