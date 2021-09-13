Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra on reviews suggesting she 'didn't speak the truth' in Unfinished: 'You wanted gossip in my book'

Priyanka Chopra was recently asked if she was tempted to drop names in her memoir Unfinished. The actor released the book earlier this year. 
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra released her memoir Unfinished earlier this year. 

Priyanka Chopra caught everyone's attention with her memoir Unfinished. While the actor shed light on her journey, from growing up in India and the US, from Miss India to Miss World and to becoming a Hollywood star, she chose to not drop names. 

When the actor was recently asked if she was tempted to reveal people's identities in the book, she denied it, adding that her book is about her and not others. 

Speaking at a literary festival, Priyanka said, “It is no one else's story but mine. It says Priyanka's Memoir, right, so my story. It's actually really funny. I read a few reviews that said that 'oh it wasn't, she didn't speak the truth about things like that.' I was like, ‘oh so basically you wanted a gossip brag in my book. You wanted it to be a tell-all.’ I'm not Stardust.” 

“That's the thing, I'm really grateful that my book is a no. 1 bestseller around the world without it being salacious because I don't respond to that, I'm not that person. I believe in having grace. And a lot of media doesn't,” she said. 

Without revealing names, Priyanka did open up about a few unfortunate incidents that she experienced at the start of her Bollywood career. Of the many incidents she spoke about, one involved a director asking her to get a ‘boob job’ and other cosmetic enhancements when she was still starting off as an actor. 

According to The Independent, Priyanka wrote, “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

