Priyanka Chopra on seeing Jonas with her name for the first time: ‘I looked at my husband and was like…’

Priyanka Chopra, who now goes by the full name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas after marrying American actor-singer Nick Jonas, recently opened up about seeing her new name on film posters, billboards and on the big and small screen. She said that it was ‘tantalising’ to see her name flash on buildings, and adding ‘Jonas’ to her name is a proof how she has evolved in her 23-year-long career. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she wants to be known by her first name like Rekha and Cher: 'I don’t even use my last name…' Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas during the inauguration of NMACC in India. (PTI)(PTI)

Priyanka is currently promoting her upcoming web series Citadel, in which she plays the lead role of a spy. The show is produced by the Russo Brothers and will mark her debut in the OTT space.

During one of her promotional interviews, Priyanka shared her reaction to seeing her name on billboards, on the screen and posters. She told FOX5, “There's a movie I did which was based on an Olympic female boxer champion. Her name was Mary Kom and it said 'Priyanka Chopra in an as Mary Kom'. I remember seeing that for the first time. The gravity of it… and then my TV series Quantico came out, I remember at Sunset Boulevard my face on a building and my name on top. Its really mind-boggling when you see that. Your name in sparkling letters, its tantalizing, its very exciting to see that. ”

On how her name has Jonas added to it, the actor said with a smile, “It's a reminder to people that I am taken." She added, “For the first time when I saw it, I I think it was the Matrix or one of my other movies or my book or something. I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘You know right. That I love you. Can you tell? You better know that.' But of course the gravity of of the decision and also the fact that my name and my identity has evolved in the 22-23 years that I've been doing this. I think the excitement is still seeing yourself up there. You can call me Priyanka, you can call me Pri, you can call me PCJ, whatever. It doesn't change the fact that it's me up there and that's exciting.”

Priyanka lives with husband Nick Jonas and their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Los Angeles. Besides Citadel, she has multiple other Hollywood projects in pipeline.

