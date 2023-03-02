Priyanka Chopra on why her 'music career lasted two seconds': It's insane what musicians do...

Priyanka Chopra released her first single In My City in 2012, and collaborated with US rapper-singer Pitbull on their 2013 song Exotic. However, she soon left her music career behind to focus on her Hollywood career. At a 2021 event, Priyanka had said she knew when to quit her music career as it was not 'living up to my standards'. In a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about her brief stint in the industry, and why she thinks her 'music career lasted two seconds'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says it ‘was futile to spend more time’ on her music career

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas, who is part of Jonas Brothers, and often goes on tours across the US. Priyanka, who welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with Nick last year, often attends Jonas Brothers' concerts. In a recent interview, Priyanka spoke about how watching Nick perform on stage led to her newfound appreciation for the music industry.

"[It's] insane what musicians do. I don't know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It's so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you're traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months. That's why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is... I admire it tremendously. It's definitely not for the weak-hearted," Priyanka told People. She added, "The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them (Jonas Brothers featuring Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas) on stage. They're an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don't get enough of it," Priyanka said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in 2021, reflecting on her music career, Priyanka had said at the Times LitFest, “It looks like I’m the person who’s choosing everything in my life, but it’s not true. I’m just like anybody else. I have spent a lot of time invested in things which were just not working, and I just stayed and stayed, but at some point, you have to choose yourself. Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards. I knew that it was futile to spend more time there and that’s important to understand."

Priyanka will be soon seen in Citadel. The release of the trailer for the web series has been postponed. The trailer of the global spy series from Anthony and Joe Russo was scheduled to be released on March 2. As per Deadline, the makers decided to delay the trailer launch in light of the events in Greece, where a passenger train collided with a freight train, reportedly claiming at least 38 lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.