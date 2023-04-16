Priyanka Chopra plays with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, from his recent concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a black and white photo of himself holding Malti. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra grooves at Nick Jonas' Royal Albert Hall concert, shares selfie with husband post event)

In the picture, Nick Jonas held a mic as he stood on stage with Malti in his arms. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera. While Nick opted for a white shirt and black pants, Malti was seen in a white ensemble.

Nick captioned the post, "Her first soundcheck (red heart emoji)." He geo-tagged the location as London, UK. Reacting to the post, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Awwww." A fan said, "Omg she looks like a doll she is so perfect!" A comment read, "Your smallest fan." An Instagram user commented, "Omggg this will be such a beautiful memory to look back on."

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka shared several pictures as she posed with Nick. The couple gave different expressions for the camera. While Nick was seen in a black outfit, Priyanka opted for a printed bodycon dress. In one of the pictures, Priyanka was seen standing on the stairs while her mother Madhu Chopra planted a kiss on her head making the actor smile. Madhu was seen in a shimmery black dress and matching jacket.

Priyanka shared a photo in which Nick held Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on stage as the baby had a headphone on her head. The father-daughter duo looked towards the audience. Priyanka also played with Malti in one of the pictures. The toddler lay on a bed trying to hold a black string that Priyanka kept in front of her. In one of the photos, Priyanka was seen styling her mother's hair.

Priyanka also shared a video of the Jonas Brothers performing on stage as the audience sang with and cheered for them. She also posted a photo in which Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas sat and performed on stage. The actor captioned the post, "What a night (collision symbol and sparkles emojis)." Nick reacted to the post with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Fans will see Priyanka in Russo Brothers' show Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

