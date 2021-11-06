Priyanka Chopra posts pics of LA home decked up for Diwali, gets her and Nick Jonas' wedding outfits framed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali at their new home in Los Angeles and made sure it was a night to remember. Priyanka has now shared inside pictures of her house along with a note to all who attended the Diwali bash thrown by her and Nick at their residence.

Priyanka is seen in an ivory lehenga while Nick is in a red kurta-pyjama as they pose for pictures around the house. The first pic shows Priyanka sitting on a swing at their patio, with Nick standing besides her. The second pic shows Priyanka sitting on their staircase and the third shows her posing at their main door. The most special pic is of the couple posing in a corner with a portait of their wedding dupattas framed on the wall. The post also includes the video of the couple dancing in the open area besides the pool.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.” She went on to thank everyone who worked hard to make the evening special and said, “You’re my angels.”

Thanking the guests and Nick, she further wrote, "To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Singer John Legend with wife Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling were among the guests who attended the Diwali bash on Thursday. As per the theme of the night, Chrissy was in a blue lehenga while John Legend was in a sherwani. Mindy also wore a lehenga for the do.