Priyanka Chopra posts pics with Madhu Chopra, Denise Jonas on Mother's Day: 'Blessed to look up to two incredible women'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday celebrated Mother's Day by honouring her mother Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas as she penned down a relatable quote.

The actor took to Instagram to put up two pictures, one each with Madhu and Denise. In the first photo, Priyanka is seen posing with her mom as they walk down a street in the UK, while the second picture features Nick Jonas' mom Denise and Priyanka as the duo smilingly pose for the camera.

"I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it's ok. "- unknown," she wrote, adding, "Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here's to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love," she wrote as caption.

Sending a message to all the moms in the world, the actor added, "Please know you are appreciated and seen. I'm so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone (with a red heart emoticon)." Priyanka's mom left a red heart emoticon on the post.

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.