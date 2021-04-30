India is bleeding: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas set up Covid-19 fundraiser

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been doing her part and trying to use the resources available to her to help India through the trying times it is going through on account of the innumerable deaths and active Covid cases going on in the country. The Quantico star and musician husband Nick Jonas recently joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her home country in times of crises on account of the the Covid-19 pandemic. Priyanka took to her Instagram feed and shared a strong video message, urging the global community to come together for her home country, India. She stressed the global importance of the issue pressing on the fact that unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.

In the caption of the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge."

Urging people to donate, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote that the donations would directly go to healthcare physical infrastructure including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. She added that she and husband Nick have and will continue to contribute. According to media reports, as of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected nearly $250,000 of its $1 million goal, after more than 5,000 donations.

The 38-year-old actor continued, "We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

In the video Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen saying, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent to care? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home, and India is bleeding."

The Sky Is Pink star further added, "We, as a global community, need to care. And I will tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also added that while many of us may be angry about how or why we have landed in this situation, it is more important to take control of the matter before we address other issues.





Currently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is actively interacting with the users online to assure them getting aid as soon as possible. Earlier, the global star also urged the US government to share Covid-19 vaccines with India urgently. The surge in the Covid-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.