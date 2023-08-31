Priyanka Chopra responds to 9-year-old Indian origin girl who sang American national anthem at US Open

Nine-year-old singer Pranysqa Mishra sang the US national anthem at the inauguration of the US Open recently. She has now thanked actor Priyanka Chopra for being a role model for brown girls. Priyanka took note of her tweet and responded to her on X. Looking lovely in a white ruffled lace gown, Pranysqa enthralled the audience with her breathtaking performance of the US national anthem. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas send handwritten note to Gadar 2 director on film's success

Priyanka praises Pranysqa

Priyanka Chopra praised Pranysqa Mishra for how she sang the US national anthem.

Pranysqa Mishra wrote on X on Wednesday, “Thank you @priyankachopra for being a role model-for all the brown girls. An incredible moment as I performed the National Anthem at the opening night @usopen. This is a testament to the power of breaking barriers and pursuing dreams. #USOpen #RepresentationMatters.” Responding to her tweet on Thursday, Priyanka wrote on X, "U were amazing @Pranquil," with heart and bicep emojis.

The official X page of US Open Tennis shared Pranysqa's video with the caption: “@usopen. That's how you start a night session. 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra nailed the National Anthem.”

Priyanka Chopra responds to Pranysqa Mishra.

Pranysqa Mishra has sung the national anthem for MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS games and 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie between the U.S. and Austria.

More about Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has come a long way from winning the Miss World crown in 2000, leading several Bollywood blockbusters as well as quite a few critically-acclaimed films to permanently moving to Los Angeles after getting married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas. Before meeting Nick, Priyanka had already won accolades as well as major awards for her TV show Quantico on which she was the lead. She has since worked in several Hollywood projects including the recent Russo Brothers' show Citadel. She is currently working on her film Heads of State.

On paving the way for brown girls in the west, Priyanka had said in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014, "I don't think I'm an icon yet, though I'd love to be one someday. I would love to be someone that my country is proud of. I'm trying to do something different. There are a few things that go on in my head. I've lived in the US for four-five years as a teenager, and those are your most formative years. Being a regular high school girl, I had no one to look up to, who looked like me. Everyone else was a different colour but brown or Indian. I'm not saying it should be me, but I want to be able to pave the way for brown people to come out there."

