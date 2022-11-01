Priyanka Chopra returns to India, watches Koffee With Karan at home: 'It ain't Mumbai if you're not...'

Actor Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai early on Tuesday morning, her first trip to India in almost three years. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Priyanka exited the airport smiling and waving to the people. She also hugged her friend, who came to receive her at the airport. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement ahead of India visit after almost 3 years. See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her travel, Priyanka wore a blue co-ord outfit with white sneakers and also carried a bag. The actor kept waving to the paparazzi until she boarded her car. When a paparazzo asked her about actor Alia Bhatt becoming a mother, Priyanka didn't say anything but smiled. Before entering her car, she again waved to people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka also took to her Instagram Stories and shared several pictures from her flight, on her way home in the car, and after reaching. Sharing a photo of Mumbai from her window seat of the flight, Priyanka wrote, "Back in the bay. Touchdown!" She geo-tagged the location as Mumbai.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram Stories and shared several pictures.

She also feasted on snacks and wrote, "Oh boy!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she headed home, Priyanka posted a brief clip of the deserted street from her car. She wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai my heart)." Sharing a photo from her bed, Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of what she was watching. The actor watched filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. She wrote, "It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv." She also feasted on snacks and wrote, "Oh boy!"

Earlier, on Instagram, Priyanka announced that she is visiting India. "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote along with a picture of her boarding pass. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first visit to the country. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas announced in January this year that they have become parents through surrogacy. The actor is currently based out of Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka will be seen in the romance drama It's All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zara, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON